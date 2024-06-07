Darren Wolfson feels ‘better’ about Lewis Cine making the Vikings’ roster

Many recent reports have stated that it wasn’t looking good for either Andrew Booth Jr. or Lewis Cine to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster in 2024.

But things could change for one of the former top draft picks. According to Darren Wolfson with SKOR North, he’s beginning to feel better about safety Lewis Cine, but not so much regarding Booth Jr.

“I feel a little better now thinking that [Lewis] Cine is on the roster in September, not [Andrew] Booth. Subject to change. Circle back to me in mid-August. But right now, I feel a little bit better about Cine making the roster.”

Cine, a former first-round pick out of Georgia, has just one career tackle in the NFL. He was a healthy scratch for most of last season for the Vikings. Even if Cine would make the 53-man roster, he would be behind Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, and Josh Metellus. It would seem, barring injury, that Cine would have to make an impact on special teams.

