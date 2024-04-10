Darren Waller will take his time before making retirement decision

Giants tight end Darren Waller said in March he would decide "pretty soon" on his future. A month later, Waller now says he will take his time before deciding whether to retire.

“I have to make a decision at some point,” Waller told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “You have to be 100 percent bought in for the grind. And I have to make sure I am bringing that to the table or it’s a disservice to the guys I am suiting up with. I also want to give the team time, where whichever way I go, they can prepare for next season. So, . . . it’s a little bit of a difficult decision, but here we are.”

The Giants presumably would love to know by the NFL draft on April 25 whether Waller is planning to play a second season in New York.

“That would be ideal, but I also don’t want to put that on myself,” Waller said. “It’s got to be before summer break, for sure.”

The Giants break for the summer on June 12.

Waller did not indicate whether he will participate in the voluntary offseason program, which begins Monday.

He has missed 19 games the past three seasons.

Waller has spent his offseason working out in Las Vegas with prospects Cade Stover and Ja’Tavion Sanders while catching passes from Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

The Giants covered their bases by signed tight ends Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz in free agency.