Darren Waller still undecided on whether he'll play or retire

In early March, Giants tight end Darren Waller said he would decide "pretty soon" whether to keep playing or retire. A month later, he still hasn't decided.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Waller told Forbes.com. “It’s just a matter of respecting the process. There’s so much that goes into the process of going from April through February of an NFL season. The commitment that it requires. I’m a guy who’s evolving, who’s growing, who’s played a lot of football and been through a lot.”

Waller said the decision will ultimately come down to whether he believes he's ready to go all-in on another season.

“I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process,’” Waller said. “If it’s not 100%, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”

Waller is set to make a $10.525 million base salary this season, plus another $1.275 million in per-game roster bonuses, but he might walk away from that and decide he's done everything he wants to do in the NFL.