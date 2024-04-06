Advertisement

Darren Waller still undecided on whether he'll play or retire

In early March, Giants tight end Darren Waller said he would decide "pretty soon" whether to keep playing or retire. A month later, he still hasn't decided.

I haven’t made a decision yet,” Waller told Forbes.com. “It’s just a matter of respecting the process. There’s so much that goes into the process of going from April through February of an NFL season. The commitment that it requires. I’m a guy who’s evolving, who’s growing, who’s played a lot of football and been through a lot.”

Waller said the decision will ultimately come down to whether he believes he's ready to go all-in on another season.

“I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process,’” Waller said. “If it’s not 100%, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”

Waller is set to make a $10.525 million base salary this season, plus another $1.275 million in per-game roster bonuses, but he might walk away from that and decide he's done everything he wants to do in the NFL.