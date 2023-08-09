Darren Waller steps into leadership role with Giants, Daniel Jones improves in second Lions joint practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Darren Waller urged the Giants’ offense to step up on Wednesday, and Daniel Jones’ starting unit responded.

Waller, 30, the club’s high-profile offseason acquisition, stepped into a leadership role and spoke to the Giants’ offensive players after Tuesday’s lackluster first joint practice against the Detroit Lions.

His message?

“No matter what the other team does, it’s not about them, it’s about us,” wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins said, recounting Waller’s words. “It definitely created a sense of urgency.”

Jones responded Wednesday by completing 8 of 11 passes on his throws in the full-team, 11-on-11 periods.

That included two touchdown passes to Darius Slayton in a period where the offense started with the ball at the 30-yard line, and another to Waller in a red-zone possession that started at the 10.

Jones did make a bad throw underneath, intended for Jalin Hyatt, that linebacker Derrick Barnes dropped. It would have been a pick-six. Jones also lofted a dangerous jump ball deep for Slayton that got knocked down.

Still, Jones showed the same resolve that convinced the Giants to extend him this offseason: after Barnes’ dropped interception, Jones made him pay with a couple completions and his first TD to Slayton.

“Daniel’s a worker,” said backup QB Tyrod Taylor, who shined with a stellar roll-out and TD pass of his own to Jamison Crowder. “He takes nothing for granted. He’s intentional in his approach. He wants to be great.”

Jones got momentum going early in the practice with three TD passes in the 7-on-7 period to Waller, Saquon Barkley and Cole Beasley.

Brian Daboll, who divulges less and less every day, refused to acknowledge Tuesday’s obvious offense struggles, calling the first practice a “productive day.”

But undoubtedly the Giants’ head coach wanted and needed to see more from Jones and his offense on Wednesday. And it’s noteworthy that Waller, the team’s most important offseason addition, stepped up and made sure Daboll did.

Practice roundup

— Rookie first-round corner Deonte Banks made a physical pass breakup of a Jared Goff red zone slant throw to top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Then Banks stood up and flexed and roared, getting tons of pats on the helmet and back from his teammates. It was an encouraging play, and it was a perfect example of the ability the Giants saw when they drafted him.

— Hyatt, the star of Giants camp, was in some discomfort and required some thick taping over his right wrist. He missed the first 11-on-11 session while standing on the sideline, getting taped up and then testing his wrist by having a catch with a trainer. Hyatt’s issue may date back to Saturday night’s practice in East Rutherford. He came out of a 1-on-1 rep shaking his right hand in discomfort after corner Cor’Dale Flott had broken up a pass for Hyatt in the back corner of the end zone. Hyatt finished that Saturday practice well, though. And he did return to Wednesday’s practice to run a few routes after getting taped up. But this is something to monitor.

— Saquon Barkley did very little work in team drills on Wednesday, one day after being held out of Tuesday’s red zone period. Daboll said his lightened load on Tuesday was “part of the process that I talked to you guys about with the training staff of just making sure we’re being smart with our guys.”

— Former NFL GM Rick Spielman tweeted after Tuesday’s first practice that Lions edge Aidan Hutchinson was “unblockable” while Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux “just blended in” and showed “not near the effort Hutchinson practices with.” That was a pretty strong statement comparing the Nos. 2 and 5 overall picks of the 2022 NFL draft, respectively. On Wednesday, Thibodeaux recovered a fumble in the backfield, and Wink Martindale’s defense provided more resistance than they had on day one.

— Undrafted rookie corner Gemon Green, who played his college ball at Michigan, recorded a red-zone interception. … Running back Jashaun Corbin sprung a solid gain up the right sideline through a hole paved by right tackle Matt Peart and right guard Ben Bredeson. Bredeson and Mark Glowinski continue to alternate as first-team right guard. … Rookie running back Eric Gray received a lot of work and required a trainer to bandage something on his face but seemed no worse for wear. … Edge Tomon Fox snuffed out a screen and crunched down on a quarterback rollout in a late red-zone period with the twos. … Jack Anderson worked as the second-team center, a change from Shane Lemieux. … Hodgins made a great catch on the side of one end zone that was ruled out but was close.

— Backup tackle Devery Hamilton (left foot/ankle in a boot) and running back Gary Brightwell (“leg,” per Daboll) sat out with injuries sustained in Tuesday’s practice. Daboll said of their injuries: “I just think it might not be a day-to-day thing, it might be maybe a week. Nothing long term.” … WR Sterling Shepard received a day off as part of the plan to keep him healthy returning from last year’s torn ACL. … DT A’Shawn Robinson, who was activated off PUP recently, started the practice in pads but appeared to step out of the rotation at some point Wednesday. … TE Lawrence Cager and WR Parris Campbell practiced in full after both got banged up a bit on Tuesday. Cager was limping at the end of Wednesday’s practice but participated the whole way. … Right tackle Evan Neal (concussion) and D-linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) and Ryder Anderson (triceps) remained out with PUP guys WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Aaron Robinson and DL D.J. Davidson.