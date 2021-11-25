The Raiders have scored again and now lead the Cowboys 17-6, but it might have been a costly drive.

Star tight end Darren Waller, who earlier in the game briefly left with a back injury, was injured with 12:15 remaining in the first half. After catching a 21-yard pass from Derek Carr, Waller came down hard on both knees on a hit by Jayron Kearse.

He immediately grabbed at one of his knees before limping off. Waller was attempting to walk it off before heading into the blue medical tent.

The Raiders list Waller as questionable to return.

Waller was inactive earlier this season against the Eagles with knee and ankle injuries.

The Raiders got a chip-shot, 22-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson, an unsatisfying result after having first-and-goal at the Dallas 7. They got as close as the 4 and had third tight end Daniel Helm open in the end zone, but Carr missed him with the throw.

Carr is 7-of-14 for 135 yards and a touchdown, a 56-yard throw to DeSean Jackson.

The Raiders also announced defensive end Carl Nassib is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Darren Waller sidelined as Raiders take 17-6 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk