Darren Waller says Raiders told him he will not be traded

Some shockwaves were sent through Raider Nation on Monday with a report that cited multiple NFL sources saying that not only were the Packers interested in acquiring tight end Darren Waller in a trade, but that there was a possibility a deal could happen during Thursday’s draft.

The assumption, of course, would be that when one of the Packers’ picks were coming up in the first round — either the 22 overall pick they got from the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade, or their original pick at 28 overall — that the two sides would potentially revisit the idea of making a deal for Waller.

Today — the day before the start of the draft — Waller appeared with Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio and was asked about his status with the Raiders. The key part being whether the team had told him one way or the other if the Raiders and Packers had any such intentions to include him in a trade.

“I’ve had talks with the team and they said this is not a thing that’s happening, [that] there’s no trade that’s going to happen,” said Waller.

Darren Waller told me the Raiders told him he isn’t getting traded. @CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/uTUvEPHGnb — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) April 28, 2022

Waller also added that “It’s a business, whatever happens happens” and that he’s “focused on what I can control.”

He was also asked if perhaps this report was a leak due to contract negotiations, to which he replied that he has “no idea” and that he lets his agent handle that stuff.

Waller was assured the team wasn’t considering trading him. And if we get through the first round Thursday night and Waller is still a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, they can certainly stick with that being their stance all along.