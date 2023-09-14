Darren Waller says he's playing Sunday, despite hamstring issue

Giants tight end Darren Waller suggested recently that a nerve issue is to blame for what's going on with his hamstring.

Waller did not practice on Wednesday, listed not only with a hamstring issue but also rest.

But on Thursday, Waller told reporters that he'll be fine for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

"I’m playing," he said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Waller added that he doesn't have much concern about the hamstring as a long-term issue moving forward. He noted that the hamstring injury that sidelined him last year was much different and what he experienced last week was not comparable.

Waller was on the field for 38 offensive snaps — 54 percent — in New York’s loss to Dallas on Sunday. He caught three passes for 36 yards.