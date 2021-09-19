Darren Waller and Rod Woodson Next Generations
The NFL Network series "NFL Generations" bridges the game's past and present by pairing NFL legends with current NFL starts who grew up watching them. This year's Generation Sessions kicks off with a breeze of Autumn Wind as Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller is joined by Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network