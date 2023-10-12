Darren Waller returns to practice for Giants

The Giants added three more players to their already long injury report on Thursday, but there was some positive news about tight end Darren Waller.

Waller was a limited participant in practice a day after he didn't participate at all because of a groin injury. Waller has not missed a game yet this season and another practice on Friday will likely put him on track to play against the Bills.

Linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) also moved from out of practice to limited participation.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) were out for the second day in a row. Running back Gary Brightwell (ankle) was out after being limited Wednesday and punter Jamie Gillan (illness) was added to the injury report as a non-participant.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), cornerback Deonte Banks (ankle), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (ankle), guard Shane Lemieux (groin), and guard Marcus McKethan (knee) remained in the limited category. Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) were added to the report as part of the same group.