Darren Waller returns to practice

The Raiders had good news to start their morning on Tuesday.

According to several reporters on the scene, tight end Darren Waller has returned to practice. He had been out for a couple of weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Waller is one of the most important weapons on Las Vegas’ offense, becoming quarterback Derek Carr‘s top target over the last two seasons. In 2020, Waller caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards with nine touchdowns.

Also per multiple reporters, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to the practice field on Tuesday. He had missed some practice time with a leg injury. That kept him from playing in Las Vegas’ preseason opener against Seattle on Saturday.

The Raiders will practice with the Rams in Southern California later this week.

