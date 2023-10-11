Darren Waller out of practice, Saquon Barkley remains a limited participant

The Giants released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and it might be easier for them to list the players who aren't dealing with an injury of some kind as the team heads toward their Sunday night matchup with the Bills.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced ahead of practice that quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) would not take part in the session. They had plenty of company on the sideline.

Six other players missed practice, including tight end Darren Waller. Waller is listed with a groin injury and was joined on the list of non-participants by linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder).

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) remained a limited participant. He's practiced for the last couple of weeks in that fashion, but has not played since Week Two.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (ankle), guard Shane Lemieux (groin), and guard Marcus McKethan (knee) were also in the limited group on Wednesday.