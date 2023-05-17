Darren Waller named Giants’ X-factor in 2023

The New York Giants made their biggest splash of the offseason when they traded for tight end Darren Waller during the heart of the free agency period.

Improving the weapons around Daniel Jones was a clear priority for Big Blue and they have most certainly accomplished that. While they still lack top talent at receiver, Waller gives the Giants one of the best tight end threats across the league.

This week, Pro Football Focus named Waller the Giants’ X-factor for 2023.

X-Factor for 2023: TE Darren Waller The Giants sent a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Waller. He brings needed athleticism and versatility to their tight end room. Giants tight ends ranked in the bottom 10 in receiving grade, receptions and receiving yards during the 2022 regular season. Waller should be an excellent scheme fit working across the field in Daboll’s system. Health is the key for Waller, as he’s missed 14 games over the past two years after terrific seasons in 2019 and 2020. A healthy Waller would be huge for an offense searching for big plays through the air.

When healthy, Waller is a speedy mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses — the type of pass catcher the Giants hoped they were getting when they drafted Evan Engram.

Waller will be a nice piece for coordinator Mike Kafka to plug into the offense. And the Giants have made it clear they intend to experiment with Waller in different roles in the offense.

The additions of Waller, Parris Campbell, and rookie Jalin Hyatt will give the Giants a much different look in 2023. If Waller is used correctly and plays anywhere close to his potential, the Giants’ offense could make a significant leap in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire