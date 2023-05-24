Darren Waller named Giants’ ‘most dangerous’ addition

The New York Giants were quite active this offseason, addressing various levels of personnel and adding key players such as wide receiver Parris Campbell, linebacker Bobby Okereke and rookie center John Michael Schmitz.

As talented as they are, none of those players pose a greater threat to opposing defenses than tight end Darren Waller, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Waller pegged as the Giants’ “most dangerous” addition of 2023.

Waller was traded by the Raiders following two seasons impacted by back, knee and hamstring injuries. However, when healthy, the 30-year-old is among the most dangerous pass catchers at his position in the league. Between 2019 and 2020, Waller caught 197 passes for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a dangerous downfield threat with enough route savvy to also be a dependable security blanket on shorter routes. Waller provided a passer rating above 108.0 when target in both 2019 and 2020. By bringing in Waller, the Giants have given quarterback Daniel Jones a legitimate go-to target. They also added another player who can help stretch the field and prevent defenses from keying in too much on star running back Saquon Barkley.

Waller is a mismatch nightmare when he’s on the field and gives the Giants (and quarterback Daniel Jones) the true No. 1 threat they’ve been missing. He can line up all over the field and his presence should boost the team’s passing game and prevent the wideouts from facing double-teams.

The entire unit will benefit from Waller’s presence and his production will spread well beyond what you see on the stat sheet or in the box score.

Advertisement

The Giants haven’t had a dynamic tight end like Waller since the days of Jeremy Shockey.

Related

Giants sign John Michael Schmitz to rookie contract Will Giants carry a 3rd QB on 53-man roster after rule change? Should the Giants pursue a trade for Davante Adams?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire