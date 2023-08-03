Darren Waller making impact on fellow TE Daniel Bellinger early in Giants camp

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) stretches during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

After signing Daniel Jones to a big contract extension, the Giants made a ton of moves to add weapons around their franchise quarterback this offseason, and none was more notable than the acquisition of Darren Waller from the Raiders.

The veteran tight end has been the talk of the town around Giants camp early on with his impressive play, but perhaps where he’s making a bigger impact for this team is off the field.

Fellow tight end Daniel Bellinger told reporters this week that he first connected with Waller last offseason at the annual “Tight End University.” Now that they're teammates, the 22-year-old says it’s been great being able to practice alongside and learn from him every day.

“I was already able to connect with him at Tight End U, so I was already aware of his unique abilities.. He’s like a unicorn player,” Bellinger said. “But just being able to talk and see how he views things off the field is the biggest eye-opener for me, he’s been helping me a lot.

“He’s a very smart guy. He helps myself and the whole offense with different things that he can do. We see it on film all the time what he was able to do in Las Vegas, but just being able to pick his brain off the field is what makes him most unique, he’s a great all-around guy.”

Belling is coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he was an impact blocker in the running game and pass protection. He also quickly became one of the more reliable targets for Jones, hauling in 30 receptions for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

With the addition of Waller, though, you figure it may mean less of a role for Bellinger in Year 2. However, early on in camp, the coaching staff has been dialing up different plays and formations to utilize both the talented tight ends.

Bellinger, who came into camp in tremendous shape, isn’t too worried about his targets and he says he’s just ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“I wouldn’t say I think about the targets. I think of it as what’s going to help the team the best, what’s going to put us in the best position to win,” he said. “Coach [Mike] Kafka and Dabs [Brian Daboll] use a lot of different personnels and do a lot of different things.

“They’re trying to put on different things right now to show on film and see what we can do as a whole offense,” he added. “What Darren does opens up for everybody, not just in the tight-end room, but the receiving room as well. It opens up everything all together.

“Darren does a great job for us and for myself.”

With the help of Waller both on and off the field, and some creativity in this offense, Bellinger could be in for a big Year 2 with Big Blue.