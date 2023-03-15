Darren Waller looking forward to playing in Giants' 'exciting brand of football'

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants made a big splash on Tuesday afternoon by landing TE Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, giving Daniel Jones a new weapon as Big Blue looks to improve their offense.

The NFL's new league year began at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, making the trade official and Waller a member of the Giants. The 2020 Pro Bowler spoke to reporters via Zoom and explained how he learned about the trade, adding that he was not expecting to be dealt this offseason.

"I was wrapping up with my physical therapist in Las Vegas yesterday, probably around 11 a.m. I got a call from the general manager of the Raiders and he was just letting me know that I was going to be traded," Waller said. "We just kind of reflected on the last season with the Raiders and expressing respect for one another and what we did to try and make it work.

"From there, got a FaceTime call from Dabes [Brian Daboll] and Joe [Schoen] shortly after that and was finding my way on a flight to Newark by 4:00 p.m. It's been pretty crazy, phone's been going nuts. Trying to say goodbyes to Las Vegas people and be introduced to people with the Giants. So it's been high octane the last 24 hours, I'd say that."

He added: "I did not see this coming. I was getting ready to do everything I could to make myself available for the Raiders and get ready for everything that was going to start in mid April. It caught me off-guard, but it's the nature of the business."

Waller was asked what his thoughts are on the Giants offense and the potential this team has for 2023, as he said it was great to meet teammates for the first time and "they just radiate with humility."

"Meeting some guys today in the cafeteria, in the locker room, they just radiate with humility," Waller said. "I really respect that. Guys that are so talented and that have a lot of upside and are just really stepping into their primes as players, I'm excited to be with them, to be friends of theirs, to just grow and to do whatever it takes to go where everybody knows this team can go. It's just really cool to meet them and get a feel for their personalities, and know that these are guys I'm going to enjoy showing up to work with every day."



Waller discussed what he knows about Daboll and OC Mike Kafka's offense, as he gave high praise for the Giants head coach and how he gets every player involved. The tight end made it clear that he's thrilled to be part of New York's system going forward.

"With Dabes, I mean just seeing him from when he was in Buffalo, you just see a high octane offense, a lot of playmakers, ball just flying around the yard no matter the weather conditions, it's an exciting brand of football," Waller said. "You can tell by the way that he's come here, I feel like he's really empowered players. You can tell by just me looking at the tight end group they had from the outside looking in, receivers that the casual fan may not know a lot about them, but they're making clutch plays in clutch moments. So to see him and how he gets everybody involved, the creativity with which he does that, I'm excited to just be in the mix and be a part of what this offense is going to try to do."



The 30-year-old's career took off during his second season with the Raiders in 2019 when he made 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to joining the Raiders, Waller spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and served a year-long suspension in 2017 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy for a second time. He has been outspoken about his rehabilitation process and thanked the Raiders for giving him a second chance.

"It's a lot of positive emotions, a lot of gratitude, like you said, getting a clean slate with the Raiders was amazing for me," Waller said. "Moving to Vegas and setting up roots there and just getting involved with the community, making friends outside of football and just the great people inside the game of football. It's been a great place for me to continue to be home for me and my wife. Grateful for my time spent there, grateful for everything that they've ever done for me, supporting me and my causes, my foundation, my interests. Just grateful, I focus on that as I move forward and I'm grateful to be here."

After back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020, Waller played in only 11 games during the 2021 season and was limited to just nine games last season due to injuries, including a hamstring issue. Despite battling injuries, he expressed his confidence in returning to being one of the league's best tight ends.

"I'm feeling great right now," Waller said. "I know for me the biggest adjustment I've had to make going into this offseason is making sure that I'm peaking at the right time. I feel like something for me that helped me elevate my game at such a high level, was working myself so hard in those 2018, 2019, 2020 offseasons to where it was almost too hard and that became my norm. So now it's about how do I become more efficient with it and making sure I'm peaking when the season starts, not showing up to training camp having worked so hard that I'm almost exhausted and that doesn't set me up for success or the team up for success.

"For me, it's about making sure I'm peaking at the right time and having those conversations with the organization. So far just being here today, I really feel like it's going to set me up to get back on the trajectory I was on."



The tight end then touched on the "curveball" life has thrown at him, as he returned from his honeymoon with wife Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces on Monday less than 24 hours before getting the news that he will moving across the country. Waller said he's grateful for Plum's support and her understanding of the business, adding that the newly married couple will do "whatever it takes to remain strong together" while they navigate the long-distance relationship.