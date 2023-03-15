Darren Waller looking forward to playing in Giants' 'exciting brand of football'

Colin Martin
·6 min read
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants made a big splash on Tuesday afternoon by landing TE Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, giving Daniel Jones a new weapon as Big Blue looks to improve their offense.

The NFL's new league year began at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, making the trade official and Waller a member of the Giants. The 2020 Pro Bowler spoke to reporters via Zoom and explained how he learned about the trade, adding that he was not expecting to be dealt this offseason.

"I was wrapping up with my physical therapist in Las Vegas yesterday, probably around 11 a.m. I got a call from the general manager of the Raiders and he was just letting me know that I was going to be traded," Waller said. "We just kind of reflected on the last season with the Raiders and expressing respect for one another and what we did to try and make it work.

"From there, got a FaceTime call from Dabes [Brian Daboll] and Joe [Schoen] shortly after that and was finding my way on a flight to Newark by 4:00 p.m. It's been pretty crazy, phone's been going nuts. Trying to say goodbyes to Las Vegas people and be introduced to people with the Giants. So it's been high octane the last 24 hours, I'd say that."

He added: "I did not see this coming. I was getting ready to do everything I could to make myself available for the Raiders and get ready for everything that was going to start in mid April. It caught me off-guard, but it's the nature of the business."

Waller was asked what his thoughts are on the Giants offense and the potential this team has for 2023, as he said it was great to meet teammates for the first time and "they just radiate with humility."

"Meeting some guys today in the cafeteria, in the locker room, they just radiate with humility," Waller said. "I really respect that. Guys that are so talented and that have a lot of upside and are just really stepping into their primes as players, I'm excited to be with them, to be friends of theirs, to just grow and to do whatever it takes to go where everybody knows this team can go. It's just really cool to meet them and get a feel for their personalities, and know that these are guys I'm going to enjoy showing up to work with every day."

Waller discussed what he knows about Daboll and OC Mike Kafka's offense, as he gave high praise for the Giants head coach and how he gets every player involved. The tight end made it clear that he's thrilled to be part of New York's system going forward.

"With Dabes, I mean just seeing him from when he was in Buffalo, you just see a high octane offense, a lot of playmakers, ball just flying around the yard no matter the weather conditions, it's an exciting brand of football," Waller said. "You can tell by the way that he's come here, I feel like he's really empowered players. You can tell by just me looking at the tight end group they had from the outside looking in, receivers that the casual fan may not know a lot about them, but they're making clutch plays in clutch moments. So to see him and how he gets everybody involved, the creativity with which he does that, I'm excited to just be in the mix and be a part of what this offense is going to try to do."

The 30-year-old's career took off during his second season with the Raiders in 2019 when he made 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to joining the Raiders, Waller spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and served a year-long suspension in 2017 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy for a second time. He has been outspoken about his rehabilitation process and thanked the Raiders for giving him a second chance.

"It's a lot of positive emotions, a lot of gratitude, like you said, getting a clean slate with the Raiders was amazing for me," Waller said. "Moving to Vegas and setting up roots there and just getting involved with the community, making friends outside of football and just the great people inside the game of football. It's been a great place for me to continue to be home for me and my wife. Grateful for my time spent there, grateful for everything that they've ever done for me, supporting me and my causes, my foundation, my interests. Just grateful, I focus on that as I move forward and I'm grateful to be here."

After back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020, Waller played in only 11 games during the 2021 season and was limited to just nine games last season due to injuries, including a hamstring issue. Despite battling injuries, he expressed his confidence in returning to being one of the league's best tight ends.

"I'm feeling great right now," Waller said. "I know for me the biggest adjustment I've had to make going into this offseason is making sure that I'm peaking at the right time. I feel like something for me that helped me elevate my game at such a high level, was working myself so hard in those 2018, 2019, 2020 offseasons to where it was almost too hard and that became my norm. So now it's about how do I become more efficient with it and making sure I'm peaking when the season starts, not showing up to training camp having worked so hard that I'm almost exhausted and that doesn't set me up for success or the team up for success.

"For me, it's about making sure I'm peaking at the right time and having those conversations with the organization. So far just being here today, I really feel like it's going to set me up to get back on the trajectory I was on."

The tight end then touched on the "curveball" life has thrown at him, as he returned from his honeymoon with wife Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces on Monday less than 24 hours before getting the news that he will moving across the country. Waller said he's grateful for Plum's support and her understanding of the business, adding that the newly married couple will do "whatever it takes to remain strong together" while they navigate the long-distance relationship.

Recommended Stories

  • Browns announce Dalvin Tomlinson signing

    The Browns made an early splash in free agency when they agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and the signing became official after the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon. It’s a four-year, $57 million deal for Tomlinson that includes practical guarantees of $27.5 million. Head coach Kevin Stefanski [more]

  • Raiders re-sign Jerry Tillery

    After finishing the 2022 season with the Raiders, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery will remain in Las Vegas in 2023. Tillery has re-signed with the Raiders, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old Tillery was a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2019 NFL draft, and he was largely a disappointment for the Chargers. He was [more]

  • Luke Fickell eager to build upon Wisconsin’s winning culture

    New coaches often spend their first several months dwelling on the need to instill a different culture into their programs. Consider Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell an exception.

  • UFC 286 pre-event facts: Rafael Fiziev’s stats could spell trouble for Justin Gaethje

    Check out the numbers behind UFC 286, including Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev and more.

  • Dolphins to re-sign Myles Gaskin

    The Dolphins had four impending free agents in their offensive backfield heading into free agency and they’ve been able to bring them all back for another year. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Myles Gaskin. No other terms were included in the report. The Dolphins have [more]

  • Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, March 13-19

    A look at Cincinnati-area high school sports scores reported to The Enquirer from March 13-19.

  • Tyron Smith reworks contract to remain with Cowboys

    The Cowboys are parting ways with one longtime member of the team as the new league year gets underway, but tackle Tyron Smith won’t be joining running back Ezekiel Elliott in the hunt for a new team. There was word earlier this month that the team was working to rework Smith’s deal in order to [more]

  • Report: Raiders inquired about Aaron Rodgers, No. 1 pick before signing Jimmy Garoppolo

    The Raiders agreed to sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal earlier this week. But before that happened, Las Vegas made some other notable inquiries to replace former signal-caller Derek Carr. According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders called the Packers to inquire about Aaron Rodgers. And they called the Bears about potentially [more]

  • Sheldon Rankins agrees to terms with Texans

    Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is getting a new piece for his defensive line. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. It’s a one-year, $10.5 million deal for Rankins with the AFC South club. Rankins spent the last two seasons with the Jets and [more]

  • A third South Carolina men’s basketball player enters the transfer portal

    Though not a regular, the guard played important minutes off the bench for USC.

  • What De'Aaron Fox, Kings take away from physical loss to Giannis, Bucks

    De'Aaron Fox and the up-and-coming Kings have plenty to learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • How will Darren Waller’s arrival affect the Giants & Saquon Barkley? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon is joined by John Daigle of 4for4 Fantasy Football to discuss New York’s move for the tight end and the impact it could have on the team’s star running back in 2023. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Patriots to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

    JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England. The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is [more]

  • Two years, $10 million for Andy Dalton

    For many former starting quarterbacks, there are plenty of reasons to be a backup quarterback for as long as possible. Especially when the former starter still finds a way to play in plenty of games. For Andy Dalton, there are 10 million reasons over the next two season. Dalton’s contract with the Panthers is worth [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers denies Jets wish list demands, but spoke glowingly of Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Lazard

    Aaron Rodgers addressed a wide array of topics during a lengthy interview, including reports that he had given the Jets a wish list of players that he wanted them to target.

  • 'Welcome to the new Ferrari, same as the old one' - Charles Leclerc handed Saudi GP penalty

    Ferrari’s early season reliability woes have continued with Charles Leclerc being handed a 10-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before he has even arrived in Jeddah.

  • Gilmore, Waller on the move; Bradberry stays with Eagles

    Stephon Gilmore is on the move again, Darren Waller is getting traded from the Raiders less than two weeks after marrying Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and James Bradberry is staying in Philadelphia. In other notable decisions, the Indianapolis Colts will release longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan in a cost-cutting move Wednesday and the Carolina Panthers, who own the top pick in the NFL draft next month and are targeting a quarterback, found their stop-gap QB when they agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton.

  • Report: Lions agree to terms with David Montgomery on three-year deal

    The Lions have agreed to terms on a three-year, $18 million deal with free agent running back David Montgomery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It includes $11 million guaranteed. Montgomery ranked 85th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. Montgomery, 25, spent four seasons with the Bears after they made him a second-round pick. He [more]

  • Andrew Wylie shares sweet farewell message to Chiefs teammates, coaches and the fans

    Andrew Wylie, who won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, shared a farewell message to Kansas City fans after agreeing to a deal with the Washington Commanders.

  • 2023 NCAA tournament odds: There's value to be found in 'March Matchup' futures

    Here are three teams we like to reach various stages of the tournament.