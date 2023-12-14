Darren Waller limited in first practice after being designated for return

Giants tight end Darren Waller was officially limited in his first practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Waller has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 8. Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Waller said on Thursday that he's "on track" to play in Sunday's contest against New Orleans after his first practice went well.

In eight games this season, Waller has 36 receptions for 384 yards with a touchdown.

The Giants also added linebacker Isaiah Simmons (ankle) to the injury report as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring) all remained limited.

Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) was upgraded to full while receiver Parris Campbell (knee) remained full.