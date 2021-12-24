The Raiders are likely to be without tight end Darren Waller again this weekend.

Waller has missed the last three games with knee and back injuries and he was out of practice all this week. The Raiders did not rule him out on Friday, but they listed him as doubtful and that puts him on track to sit out against the Broncos.

The Raiders were able to win without Waller on Monday and they’ll need to do the same this week to keep a foot in the playoff mix heading into the final two weeks of the year.

Safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder) has been ruled out. Linebacker Will Compton (personal), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Darren Waller likely to miss fourth straight game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk