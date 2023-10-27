Darren Waller, Kayvon Thibodeaux questionable for Giants; Andrew Thomas doubtful

The Giants won’t have quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday's game against the Jets and it looks like left tackle Andrew Thomas will be out as well.

Despite word from head coach Brian Daboll that Thomas is progressing in his return from a hamstring injury, he is in line to miss his seventh straight game after being listed as doubtful on Friday. Justin Pugh started at left tackle in Thomas' place last week.

The team has gotten used to playing without Thomas, but they've been counting on tight end Darren Waller and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux so their status is something to monitor heading into Sunday. Waller (hamstring) and Thibodeaux (knee) are both listed as questionable to play in the matchup of MetLife Stadium tenants.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (neck), right tackle Evan Neal (ankle), and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) are also in the questionable category. Running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will not play.