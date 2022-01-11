The Raiders held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Tuesday in preparation for their Saturday matchup against the Bengals. But if they had practiced, two of their key contributors would’ve been on the field in a limited capacity.

Tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ribs) both would have been limited.

Waller played in Sunday’s overtime win over the Chargers for the first time since Thanksgiving, making a pair of catches on nine targets for 22 yards. He played 78 percent of the offensive snaps.

Jacobs rushed for a career-high 132 yards in Sunday’s victory to pace the offense.

Cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (shoulder) were also limited. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back/knee) would not have practiced. Linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/wrist), center Andre James (foot), tight end Foster Moreau (abdomen/ankle), linebacker Denzel Perriman (wrist), and receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) were full.

Las Vegas also activated linebacker Marquel Lee and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers off the reserve/COVID-19 list, designated linebacker Nicholas Morrow to return from injured reserve, and placed defensive tackle Darius Philon on IR after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, tight end Daniel Helm, and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were signed to the practice squad with receiver Javon Wins and linebacker Asmar Bilal being released from the unit.

Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs listed as limited on Tuesday injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk