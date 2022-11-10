Darren Waller heading to injured reserve

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently said tight end Darren Waller‘s body will tell the team how much time off he needs. Apparently the amount of time will be at least four weeks.

Waller will go on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports.

Under NFL rules, that means he’ll be out at least the next four weeks. That hurts Waller financially because his contract calls for him to get a $75,000 roster bonus for each game that he’s on the active roster.

Waller has had a disappointing and injury-plagued season, appearing in five games and catching 16 passes for 175 yards.

