Darren Waller grew up watching the Giants with his Dad

The New York Giants made a big splash earlier this week when they acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Waller was fresh off his honeymoon when he got the call and it wasn’t long after he got the news that he was FaceTiming with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

After spending the first three years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Waller spent the last four seasons in the Raiders’ organization.

For Waller, his newest team hits home as he revealed on the Giants Huddle Podcast that he grew up watching the Giants with his dad.

Waller talked about his dad’s reaction to the trade.

“I mean, he’s over the moon and rightfully so. He’s from New York, he’s from Queens — Jamaica, Queens,” Waller said. “He’s been a Giants fan his whole life. I watched the Giants growing up with him. I’ve seen pretty much every nugget of Giants history whether it be from NFL films or just sitting on the couch watching with him.

“So, it’s cool to be here and have full circle life moments like that, and a lot of his family as well is from New York. So, just to represent them along with representing the Giants is a pretty cool thing.”

Although the trade caught Waller off guard, it wasn’t a complete shock as he acknowledged that he had been on and off the trading block for a large part of the last couple of years.

Waller expressed a ton of excitement to get to play for the Giants and the talent around him on the offensive side of the ball. Playing for the team he grew up watching with his Dad likely amplified his excitement after learning of the trade.

