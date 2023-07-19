Will Darren Waller be the Giants’ non-QB MVP in 2023?

Who will be the New York Giants’ Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season?

Last year, the writers on this site voted left tackle Andrew Thomas the team’s MVP with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley the runners-up.

It’s very possible those three players could vie for the honor again this year but the Giants have added several players to their roster that could pose a challenge.

The gang at The Athletic, in a list predicting each NFL team’s non-quarterback MVP for the upcoming season, believes newly acquired tight end Darren Waller will be that player.

“I debated going offense or defense because, in my mind, Bobby Okereke is key to upgrading the Giants defense through its inside linebacker corps. But offensively, the Giants made a splash after trading for Waller, and the tight end can help quarterback Daniel Jones shine,” writes The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “Waller has an injury history, but ideally, the fresh start will help him return to 2019-20 form — he had back-to-back 1,100-plus yard receiving seasons and tallied 12 receiving touchdowns. The Giants didn’t give Jones a star wide receiver in free agency, but Waller is a top target and lined up a bit on the outside during the spring. With Jones back on a massive contract, Waller is one of the key pieces who could help the quarterback reach that next level.”

At the Giants’ OTAs this spring, Waller was very involved, especially in the red zone, and appeared to be gelling with Jones early on. It looks like the Giants will want to get the football into his hands often this season.

But as Carroll points out, health and availability will be the key to Waller’s success as a Giant. If he can do that, the sky could be the limit for him.

