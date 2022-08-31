Darren Waller finalizes agent change, as pursuit for contract continues

As expected, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has finalized his change in representation, as he tries to replace a contract that pays out $6.75 million per year through 2023.

Waller, who previously was represented by Klutch Sports, is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

The hiring happened today, upon expiration of the mandatory five-day waiting period.

Rosenhaus plans on meeting with the Raiders today about Waller’s deal.

Waller’s contract has become more glaring as other pass-catchers have signed new deals. Earlier this year, the Raiders gave receiver Davante Adams a deal worth $28 million per year, and they paid receiver Hunter Renfrow $16.1 million per year.

Per a league source, the Raiders have made $255 million in payments and cash commitments for 2022.

Not long ago, the Raiders didn’t have that kind of money. The question now becomes how much do they have left?

