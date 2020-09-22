Darren Waller falls just short of Raiders' reception record in win

Waller falls just short of setting Raiders record in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Darren Waller faked a block and disappeared into the right flat to catch a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal in the third quarter to give the Raiders their first lead.

It was a rare moment of anonymity for the man who was the most visible player on the field to anyone who was watching on “Monday Night Football.”

Waller caught 12 passes in a 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints, two short of the franchise record shared by Tim Brown and Brandon Myers.