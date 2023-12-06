Darren Waller is expecting to return to practice next week

Giants tight end Darren Waller has not played since late October due to a hamstring injury. But coming out of New York’s bye week, Waller is nearing a return.

Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Waller said on Wednesday that he’s been running routes and his hamstring is feeling good. He’s expecting to return to practice next week and hopes that he’ll be able to play against the Saints on Dec. 17 if all goes well.

Waller has appeared in eight games this year, catching 36 passes for 384 yards with a touchdown. His most productive game was on Oct. 22 when the Giants defeated the Commanders 14-7. He caught seven passes for 98 yards with his lone touchdown of the year that day.

Since catching 107 passes for 1,196 yards with nine touchdowns in 2020 for the Raiders, Waller has battled through injuries over the last few seasons. In 2022, he caught just 28 passes for 388 yards with three touchdowns in nine games. Las Vegas traded him to New York in March.