Darren Waller is expected to play Sunday night

Giants tight end Darren Waller battled hamstring injuries for most of the 2022 season, so Friday's news that he was limited in practice with a hamstring issue was easy to see as a red flag about what he'll give the NFC East team this season.

It appears that Waller avoided a serious problem, however. According to multiple reports, Waller, who was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report, is expected to play against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Waller turned in a pair of big seasons for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, but has only played in 20 games the last two seasons because of injuries. The Giants are hoping to get the vintage Waller to aid their passing game and the good news for this week helps that bid.

Linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee) are also questionable. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring), and safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) are not expected to play.