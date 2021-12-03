Darren Waller doubtful for Sunday; DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs are questionable

The Raiders might not have three of their top offensive playmakers Sunday.

Tight end Darren Waller (back/knee) is doubtful, and receiver DeSean Jackson (calf) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) are questionable.

Waller played only 21 snaps against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day before leaving, and he missed all three practices this week. He has 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Jackson termed his injury “just a spasm,” and he returned to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session. He is coming off a big game against the Cowboys when he caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and drew 47 yards in two defensive pass interference penalties.

The Raiders added Jacobs to the practice report Thursday, and he remained limited Friday. He leads the team with 111 carries for 420 yards and six touchdowns.

Las Vegas ruled out defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring). Cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) are questionable.

