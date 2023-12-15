Darren Waller, Dexter Lawrence questionable to play for Giants

Tight end Darren Waller returned to practice for the Giants this week, but the team isn't saying whether he'll play against the Saints on Sunday.

Waller is listed as questionable to be activated off injured reserve. Waller has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on October 29.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and left guard Justin Pugh (calf) are also listed as questionable. Lawrence returned last Sunday after missing one game.

Right tackle Evan Neal has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and he returned to the practice field this week. He is listed as doubtful to make his return to the lineup, however, so it looks like Tyre Phillips will get another start.