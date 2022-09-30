Darren Waller: I definitely feel the urgency from the team captains

The Raiders aren’t the league’s only winless team. But Las Vegas is the only franchise that’s 0-3 after three weeks of play.

After last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, the Raiders’ captains initiated a team meeting to try and get everyone on the same page.

“I definitely feel the urgency from the captains on the team,” tight end Darren Waller said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They just really care. And they’re challenging people to up their preparation, to do a little more recovery. Like, whatever it is, when you sit down to reflect, ask yourself what you can do better. That’s what the leaders are doing.”

Las Vegas’ captains this year are quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Davante Adams, punter AJ Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby, safety Duron Harmon, receiver Mack Hollins, left tackle Kolton Miller, and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Waller mentioned that the meeting was frank, challenging, and uplifting, where folks had the space to be honest.

“I feel like it’s definitely important not to get into any finger-pointing or let any division kind of creep in,” Waller said. “There’s a lot of respect here, a lot of love for one another, and just because the results haven’t gone our way yet, it doesn’t mean that needs to go out the window. In order for us to really do what we want to do and build some consistency with some positivity, we’ve got to stay together.”

The Raiders have had one good half and one bad half in each of their first three games. They’ll need (at least) 60 minutes of good football to defeat the division-rival Broncos on Sunday.

