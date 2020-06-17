The Raiders drafted three offensive skill position players in the first three rounds in April and they signed tight end Jason Witten, running back Devontae Booker and wide receiver Nelson Agholor in free agency, so there’s little question about their desire to improve on that side of the ball.

Last year saw the Raiders move the ball well enough to finish 11th in the league in yards, but they were only able to turn those gains into 313 points. That ranked 24th in the league, but tight end Darren Waller thinks the offseason addition mixed with him, quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and running back Josh Jacobs sets the stage for a big difference on the scoreboard.

“If you look at things across the board, starting with the offensive line and the quarterback, with improvement at the receiver positions and the tight ends trying to be consistent, I think our offense has a chance to do a lot of great things and put up a lot of great numbers,” Waller said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The big thing for us is finishing in the red zone this year. I know that we’re doing everything in our power to improve upon that. I don’t feel like having a top-five offense is out of the picture. We have that much talent. We have guys who are buying in. We have a balanced system. I have high expectations, and I think everyone on the offense would say the same thing.”

Waller posted 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns last year. The increased talent around him may mean the first two numbers go down, but the Raiders should be better off if the trips to the end zone go up in 2020.

Darren Waller believes Raiders can have top-five offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk