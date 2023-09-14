Darren Waller, Andrew Thomas return to limited work Thursday

The Giants have an extensive injury list, but the good news is left tackle Andrew Thomas and tight end Darren Waller are moving in the right direction.

Thomas and Waller had limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with hamstring injuries.

Waller's current hamstring issue is the same right leg that kept him out eight games last season, but it is a different problem. He said he will play Sunday.

"As far as the severity of last year and the time it forced me to miss, it’s nowhere near that," Waller said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "Last year there was legit times where I couldn't run because my hamstring is pulled.

"But I can run at practice [Thursday], run routes and do it for two hours, so I'm like, 'I feel great.'"

Waller's nerve problem he mentioned after Sunday's game is scar tissue that compressed the nerve and caused some discomfort, he further explained Thursday. Coach Brian Daboll plans to rest Waller at least one day a week, usually on Wednesdays.

Thomas played 53 of 70 snaps Sunday.

"He's a tough guy," Daboll said. "He said he wants to do some stuff and see how he feels."

The only other change to the team's practice report was receiver Sterling Shepard, who had a rest day.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (calf), linebacker Cam Brown (ankle), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), kicker Graham Gano (right ankle), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (elbow) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) all remained limited participants.