Darren Waller among Giants’ biggest standouts on Day 1 of camp

Day 1 of New York Giants training camp reminded everyone that, of all the moves that general manager Joe Schoen made this offseason, there’s one that has the potential to stand high above the others.

That move is the trade for former Las Vegas Raiders tight end, Darren Waller, the former Pro Bowler who, when healthy, is a game-changing player. Waller is healthy after two years of nagging injuries that curtailed his productivity.

On Wednesday, he gave onlookers a preview of what he can do for the Giants’ offense this year and beyond. Linebackers had no answer for him in the open field and in the red zone.

“Darren Waller used every bit of his 6-foot-6 frame to break free over the middle to haul in a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones,” the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz wrote. “Waller then went up as if he were going to spike the ball over the crossbar — but at the last second faked the jump and stayed on the ground.”

The biggest offensive takeaway from camp today for me is Darren Waller. Jones had an outstanding day connecting often to Waller, as Giants defenders praise the newly acquired weapon as "unstoppable." Waller showed how dominating he can be in the red zone. Three touchdowns today… pic.twitter.com/wjc2gPXEuT — Chuck Knoxx (@chuckknoxx) July 26, 2023

“[Waller is] 6-foot-6, 4.4 [speed], great hands, can run routes like a regular wideout, can run all the routes, pretty much can do everything,” safety Xavier McKinney said of Waller. “Being as big as he is, you don’t see guys that big that can move like that. So, it makes him real special. It makes him a tough cover every time.

“When I am on him, it puts me on high alert,” McKinney added. “I have to be because I know that every play, he can get the ball. It just makes me compete and go a lot harder, it makes me a lot better. Definitely love having him on this team because I know how he’s going to help us, and I know how he’s going to help me improve as a player.”

All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas had this to say about Waller after practice.

“In OTAs, we did a lot of individual work, so we didn’t see a lot but just hearing from the guys and seeing some plays in team we did, especially in the red zone, like he’s going to be a problem,” Thomas explained. “We’re excited to have him on our team. He’s a great guy in the locker room, so I’m excited (and) looking forward to it.”

Former Giants All-Pro tight end Jeremy Shockey knows a good thing when he sees one as well.

“He’s an amazing, amazing tight end,” Shockey told Newsday earlier this month. “When I came into the NFL, there was a little more emphasis on blocking than receiving. Now, it seems, the last couple of years, not to say they can’t block, but since I’ve been out of the league, it seems guys are smaller and thinner, like [Kansas City’s Travis] Kelce. So the tight end position has changed.”

And, in the process, so has the Giants’ pop-gun offense.

