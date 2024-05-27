Darren Till plans to knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., then angle for Jake Paul fight

Darren Till is setting his sights on Jake Paul if he’s successful in his boxing debut.

Till meets former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 1 NC) in a six-round, 190-pound bout July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, which is headlined by Paul vs. Mike Tyson, streams live on Netflix.

Paul (9-1), who faces Tyson (50-6) in an eight-round professional boxing match, is open to facing the winner of Till vs. Chavez Jr. next if they impress him.

“Man, they’ve just got to make a statement,” Paul told The Schmo. “A KO, win the crowd over and do so good that I see their skill and I am impressed by them and want to make a big fight with them happen.”

Upon hearing Paul mention the possibility of fighting him, Till has mapped out a plan to get “The Problem Child’s” attention if they’re both victorious. Paul already holds wins over ex-UFC fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

“When I do win, when I knock Chavez Jr. out, I’m going to get on the mic or whatever, watch Jake’s fight, and I’ll be right there in the mix,” Till said. “I’m going to hold him to that fight now. F*ck him fighting Tommy (Fury), f*ck him fighting anyone else, all this McGregor – I’m the same size as him, so let’s see. Most probably (jumping into the ring) after the winner with a pint, just jumping in. I probably will do that.”

