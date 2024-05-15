Darren Till books pro boxing debut vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Darren Till is welcoming a notable challenge for his professional boxing debut.

Till, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, will meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 1 NC) in a six-round, 190-pound bout July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, which is headlined by Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, streams live on Netflix.

Till announced the matchup moments after promotional spokesperson Ariel Helwani first shared the news Wednesday morning.

Till, 31, parted ways with the UFC in March 2023. The British fighter recently said he still intends on returning to the octagon but not before pursuing some boxing matches.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this event,” Till said in a statement. “Paul vs. Tyson is going to be one of the biggest events of our generation, and to make my professional boxing debut on it is brilliant. I’m very happy with my opponent.

“I’ve been a fan of his father for many years, and I’ve been a fan of Chavez Jr. too – he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it: I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on Saturday, July 20 in Texas.”

Former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr. hasn’t competed since defeating David Zegarra by unanimous decision in December 2021. Prior to that, he lost a split decision to ex-UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

“I’m excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I’m motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats,” Chavez Jr. said in a statement. “I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in the history of Mexico and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor.”

Below is the updated lineup for Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix:

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano – for undisputed lightweight title

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till

Floyd Schofield vs. H20 Sylve

