Darren Thomas: Jersey appoint former Glamorgan all-rounder as women's head coach

Darren Thomas scored 3,977 First Class runs with a high score of 138 and took 504 County Championship wickets as a bowler [Getty Images]

Jersey have appointed former Glamorgan all-rounder Darren Thomas as head coach of their women's side.

The 52-year-old has coached with Western Storm, Glamorgan's academy and the national coach of Wales.

He takes over from Lee Meloy who has become Jersey's head of cricket operations and will work under newly-appointed interim director of cricket Paul Hutchison.

He is also responsible for the Under-19 women's side and youth development.

Known as 'Ted', Thomas played in 169 First Class matches, 140 List A games and 14 Twenty 20 games in a 15-year professional career at Sophia Gardens.

He burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old in 1992 when he took 5-80 against Derbyshire on his county debut and stayed at Glamorgan until 2007 when he moved to Essex, although he did not play a game for the English side after suffering a career-ending shoulder injury shortly after his move.

"I am delighted that Ted has accepted the role and he joins us at a fantastic time for Jersey Cricket," said Hutchison - who joined the island setup last month.

"We are setting up our programme to achieve our long term ambitions and Ted is the first piece of that jigsaw.

"Ted is highly respected and experienced, I am extremely confident that the players will develop well under his leadership."

Thomas takes over from Lee Meloy (right) who has become Jersey's head of cricket operations [BBC]

A new cycle of ICC tournaments starts in 2024, with Jersey not playing in any major events until the senior women begin T20 World Cup qualifying in 2025.

The following year the Under-19 side will start their quest to make their World Cup.

"Since joining, I've been clear that I want our women and girls to be given the best level of coaching support possible and every chance to deliver on their potential, and I believe Ted's appointment as head coach will do this," Jersey cricket board chief executive Sarah Gomersall added.

"We now have a very strong coaching team able to work across women, men, girls and boys cricket, and we have a very exciting future".