Darren Sproles can still help Eagles as long as Doug Pederson doesn't get carried away

You probably know the reasons why it didn't make sense to bring Darren Sproles back like they did on Friday evening. He's too old. The team needs to get younger. They can't rely on him to stay healthy.

How's this for one reason the Eagles were right to bring him back?

He can help.

Yeah, I know Sproles is 36. I know he's played just nine regular-season games in the last two years. I know he had a minor hamstring injury that turned out to be a not-so-minor hamstring injury last year.

I also know that the Eagles are better today than they were yesterday. Because as long as Doug Pederson doesn't get carried way, Sproles can still help the Eagles in 2019.

That is a key point, though. During his three years as head coach, we've seen Pederson at times rely on Sproles a little more than he probably should. If he does that this time around, it might not help. But if the Eagles can settle Sproles into a role where he's a punt returner and a change-of-pace guy on offense (primarily as a pass-catching threat), this can definitely work.

Pederson loves Sproles. He hasn't tried to hide that. At the owners meetings this offseason, when asked about Sproles and the possibility of a return for one more season, Pederson said openly, "I would love to have Darren back."

Now that it has happened, it's up to Pederson to not run his favorite veteran Swiss Army knife into the ground.

And because the Eagles will enter this season with a former Pro Bowler in Jordan Howard, a second-round pick in Miles Sanders and a Super Bowl hero in Corey Clement also on the roster, it should suppress the temptation to over-play Sproles.

Sproles will be the Eagles' punt returner. He can play on third downs. He can be used as a utility-type receiver hybrid on offense.

I'm thinking somewhere in the range of 8-10 touches max per game is about right.

Nick Foles got an overwhelming amount of credit for helping the Eagles push their way into the playoffs last season, but Sproles deserves a ton of credit, too. After many had written him off when his severe hamstring injury lingered, Sproles came back in early December and gave the Eagles a spark that helped propel them into the postseason.

In the last five regular-season games last year, Sproles had 110 rushing yards, 138 receiving yards and three offensive touchdowns.

The Eagles were 5-1 with him in the regular season (4-1 down the stretch) in 2018 and 6-2 overall.

And without him, they probably don't win that Dec. 23 game at home against the Texans. In that one, Sproles became the oldest Eagle ever to have over 100 yards from scrimmage in a game.

Sproles comes into this season just 162 all-purpose yards behind Tim Brown for fifth in NFL history. If he can stay healthy, he should have no problem easily overtaking Brown in 2019.

And he might just help the Eagles make another run in the process.



