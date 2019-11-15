Darren Sproles out for season

Eagles running back Darren Sproles may have reached the end of the line.

Sproles injured his hip flexor muscle in practice this week and is out for the season, the team announced.

The 36-year-old Sproles has played sparingly this year, in part because of a previous injury to the same muscle.

With his season now over, Sproles has played just 15 games over the last three seasons. It appears that at age 36, his body just can’t withstand an NFL season anymore. Realistically, it seems unlikely he’ll be back, and there’s a good chance he’ll retire.

If Sproles is done, he’s walking away from the NFL in fifth-place all-time in all-purpose yards, with 19,696. He gained 3,552 yards rushing, 4,840 yards receiving, 8,352 yards returning kickoffs and 2,961 yards returning punts.