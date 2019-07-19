Darren Sproles returns to the Eagles for one more year

He’s been going strong since 2005. And he’s got at least one more year left.

The Eagles have announced that running back Darren Sproles has signed a one-year contract to return to the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Originally a draft pick of the Chargers fourteen years ago, Sproles already has spent five years in Philadelphia. He missed most of the 2017 season with a torn ACL, and he appeared in only six games last season, along with both postseason games.

The 36-year-old tailback has 3,486 career rushing yards, 4,816 receiving yards, 8,352 kick-return yards, and 2,875 punt-return yards. That’s 19,529 career all-purpose yards, sixth on the all-time list. He’s less than 200 yards from passing Hall of Famer Tim Brown for fifth place.

Sproles entered the NFL a season before Reggie Bush, and in some respects Sproles quietly became the player that many expected Bush to be. Bush last played in 2016, finishing at 154th on the all-time all-purpose yardage list with 10,001.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Sproles will make the roster in Philly. The Eagles have a crowded house at tailback, and Sproles (if he makes the final 53) possibly will at best be a role player.