Darren Sproles: I feel like I’m a Hall of Famer, but it’s not for me to choose

Darren Sproles announced his retirement this offseason, and he’d like to think he’ll be under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years.

Asked by TMZ.com if he sees himself as a Hall of Famer, Sproles said he hopes so.

“I hope so, but I don’t know. I’ve got to wait and see,” Sproles said. “I feel like I am, but it’s not for me to choose.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sproles acknowledged that having a bust in Canton is something he’s thought about.

“As a kid that’s what you dream to be. That’s what you work hard to be,” Sproles said.

Sproles owns the NFL’s all-time record for all-purpose yards in a season, with 2,696 in 2011, and he’s fifth in NFL history in all-purpose yards. That may not be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame, but his was a career worthy of saluting.