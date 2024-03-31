Darren Raddysh with a Powerplay Goal vs. New York Islanders
Darren Raddysh (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Powerplay Goal vs. New York Islanders, 03/30/2024
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.