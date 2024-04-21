Darren Moore: Port Vale co-owner Carol Shanahan backs manager after relegation

Darren Moore will be given the resources he needs next season, says co-owner Carol Shanahan [Getty Images]

Port Vale co-owner Carol Shanahan has backed manager Darren Moore despite Port Vale's relegation from League One.

Defeat at Bolton on Saturday means the Valiants will be back in League Two next season, two years after promotion.

Since Moore took control in February, Vale have won twice in 16 games, including a current run of four losses.

Shanahan told the club website that Moore, 49, is "the right person to lead our development in terms of football operations".

She added: "Despite our relegation, we will ensure he and his team are given the resources needed to carry that out this summer and beyond.

"I know Darren shares my view that pride in the badge should be non-negotiable when it comes to Port Vale, and together we're absolutely determined to bring success back to this club."

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore was appointed manager on 13 February on a five-and-a-half-year contract, two weeks after being sacked by Huddersfield Town.