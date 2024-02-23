Darren Moore: Port Vale boss urges fans to 'show what ground can be in full voice'

Darren Moore won just three of his 23 games as Huddersfield Town manager before being sacked in January

Manager Darren Moore says Port Vale supporters will be his "12th man" as he prepares for his first home game in charge against Lincoln on Saturday.

Vale are in the midst of a League One relegation battle in 22nd place, two points from safety.

"I've been here as a visiting manager and I just know what this place can be like - an intimidating place when it's in full voice," Moore told BBC Stoke.

"It feels like you've got an army right behind you, pushing you on."

The former Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday boss added: "A proud moment will come for me on Saturday, to be standing in front of the home support."

Moore's start to his Port Vale tenure has been a shaky one, with away defeats at Cheltenham and Reading respectively, though the 49-year-old was prepared to take on a tough task.

"When I came here I knew the situation and I knew the challenge. The plan is the here and now," Moore said.

"I've come in - the messages are different to the players, the training methods are different, the approach is different."

"Every minute in the week really matters for us at the moment because it's only by spending that time together, working together, that we will see the fruits of that labour."

Moore, who was appointed in February just 15 days after being sacked by Huddersfield, will be hoping to turn his team's run of poor form around with their first win of 2024.

"Port Vale now - to get results - almost near-on have to have a perfect game.

"If we get somewhere towards that, we get that all-important win that we are looking for."

"I really feel, if we get that win, a lot of things will fall into place."

In order to achieve the "perfect game" he wants from his players, the former centre-back believes that his team will need to go back to basics.

But Moore does not just have high expectations for his players - he also has a request for the fans at Vale Park.

"Show me what Vale can be in full voice."

"I want to feel it and see it, the players want to see it and I know you've got the capability."