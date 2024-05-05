Darren Kenton's thoughts on Norwich making the play-offs despite defeat

[BBC]

Norwich City are preparing for a Championship play-off semi-final over two legs against Leeds United, with the first leg taking place on Sunday 12 May (12:00 GMT).

The Canaries finished sixth despite losing their last game of the regular season 1-0 at League One-bound Birmingham City.

Former Norwich defender Darren Kenton was BBC Radio Norfolk's summariser, here are some of his thoughts on the defeat:

"They will be disappointed (with the defeat at Birmingham) as they can play better.

"Norwich knew it was going to take a massive swing for them to be out of the play-offs so I think that played on their mind really.

"They (Norwich) didn't really go for the game as much as they should have done but at the end of the day we are in the play-offs now, let's look forward to that. We (Norwich) know we need to be better than that because if it's against Leeds, that game will be a different story."

You can hear more from Darren Kenton on Canary Call with Rob Butler here.