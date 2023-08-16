Darren Kent: Game Of Thrones and EastEnders actor dies aged 36

Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent has died at the age of 36, his agent has confirmed.

The Essex-born actor also appeared in the BBC adaptation of Les Miserables and the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves released earlier this year.

He worked as a director and screenwriter, with his short film You Know Me winning Best Director and Best Short Film at the January London International Monthly Film Festival in 2021.

He died peacefully on Friday, his agent Carey Dodd Associates announced on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side,” the statement on Facebook read.

“Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

No cause of death was given.

Mr Kent played a goatherder in Games of Thrones and also appeared on an episode of ITV’s East Enders.

The Southend-on-Sea resident was also a patron for Equal People Performing Arts, a charity promoting inclusion in performing arts.

Mr Kent won best actor at the Van D’or Awards in 2012 for his role as Danny, a boy with a rare skin condition that did not allow him to be in the sun, in Sunny Boy.

Tributes have flowed from industry peers, including directors and screenwriters.

“What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you,” director and screenwriter Jane Gull wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook wrote: “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday. Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me.

“A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed.”

Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.



Mr Kent was born and raised in Essex and attended performing arts school Italia Conti, graduating in 2007.

His first major acting role was in the 2008 horror film Mirrors.