Darren Fells clears waivers, will sign with the Buccaneers

Former Lions tight end Darren Fells cleared waivers after Detroit released him earlier this week. None of the other NFL teams claimed the remainder of his one-year contract, which made Fells a free agent and provided no salary relief for the Lions.

But Fells, 35, has quickly found work elsewhere. Per his agent, Fells will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will initially be a deal to be on Tampa Bay’s practice squad but is expected to result in Fells being on the Buccaneers’ active roster.

Primarily a blocking and red-zone specialist, Fells caught four passes for 43 yards in seven games with the Lions, his second stint in Detroit. He asked for his release during the bye week after being a healthy scratch in the Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.