Darren Dutchyshen, Longtime Canadian TV Sports Anchor, Dies at 57

Darren Dutchyshen, the longtime television sports anchor with Canada’s The Sports Network, has died. He was 57.

“He passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones. His sharp wit remained until his final moments, classically delivering plenty of jokes — most of them pretty good and all of them inappropriate,” the Dutchyshen family said Thursday in a statement.

TSN, where Dutchyshen had been host of its Sportscentre show since 1995, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died after a battle with prostate cancer. Dutchyshen first announced he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2021 on Twitter. That forced him to sharply reduce his on-air duties at TSN.

“Darren Dutchyshen was a legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades,” Stewart Johnston, senior vp sales & sports at Bell Media, parent of TSN, said in a statement.

“A larger-than-life personality, Darren’s incredible sense of humor and magnetic energy made him a natural broadcaster who connected easily with viewers. His enthusiasm reminded us every day of why we love sports. Most significantly, Darren was a friend to all of us at TSN, and we will miss him dearly.”

Having joined TSN as a host of weekend editions of SportsDesk and CFL Live, Dutchyshen became a fixture behind the Sportscentre desk during a nearly 30-year reign. He was often seen on air with co-anchors Rod Smith and Jennifer Hedger.

Dutchyshen also hosted Olympic Prime Time on TSN during the 2010 Vancouver Games and 2012 London Games.

Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and raised in Porcupine Plain in that province, Dutchyshen landed his first job as a sportscaster with STV in Saskatoon. That was followed by a stint with IMTV in Dauphin, Manitoba. He also spent seven years as the host of ITV’s Sports Night in Edmonton.

TSN plans a TV tribute for Dutchyshen on Thursday evening.

