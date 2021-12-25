Darren Collison comes out of retirement with Lakers

Darren Collison, headed toward a lucrative new contract, surprisingly retired at age 31 a couple years ago. He reportedly considered coming back with the Lakers or Clippers last year, didn’t then said the talk was overhyped.

Now, he’s actually returning.

Lakers release:

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Darren Collison to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions, it was announced today.

Though not as acclaimed, Collison could create nostalgia similar to what Joe Johnson and Lance Stephenson have brought as coronavirus replacement players. Collison was a good starting point guard with the Pacers before retiring.

We’ll see how much Collison has left in the tank at age 34 and years removed from professional basketball, though.

