Darren Clarke banishes nightmare ending at Royal Portrush with promising start in Senior Open

The last time Darren Clarke had been seen on a golf course was when almost running off the course at Royal Portrush last Friday after taking a triple-bogey seven to miss the cut in the Open Championship. It is fair to say, he cut a wildly contrasting figure at Royal Lytham on Thursday.

A first-round 68 took Clarke to within one of the early lead at the Senior Open and helped him forget his final-hole torture in his hometown six days before.

“That was probably as low as ever been in my career, because it meant a lot to me being there in the field for the weekend,” Clarke said.

“But looking back, before that daft seven, I did really enjoy the week and we got one hell of a winner in Shane [Lowry]. I enjoyed my part, hitting the first shot and everything and played well in patches. I’ve already got one Open in my locker and I would love to add the Senior Open to it. I started poorly today, but my ball-striking came good after that and I think I only missed one green.”

This is Clarke’s debut in the Senior Open, having turned 50 last August. He has experienced a mixed first year in the veterans division, finishing second in Tucson in March and fourth in Japan last month.

As the 2011 Open champion the Northern Irishman is a noted links practitioner and has form at Lytham. He finished third there at the 2001 Open Championship behind David Duval.

“It’s good to be back here,”Clarke said. “I think I played three Opens here so I know the place well. You need to keep the trajectory under control and I did that today. Even with a little breeze here, if you're off, you're going to find bunkers and get in trouble.”

Alongside Clarke on two-under is another former Ryder Cup captain in Colin Montgomerie. The Scot was consistently outdriven by playing partners Retief Goosen and Fred Couples, but he used his nous to plot a canny path around the renowned Lancashire course with its 190 bunkers. Montgomerie, 56, appreciates the severity of the test.

“On the Champions Tour we play a little bit too many courses where you've got to score 66 or else you're not involved,” he said. “It's a sprint, not a marathon. This is a marathon; it's four days, and every hole you par, you tick off and you gain on the field and I like that. I've always liked that. In days gone by, my strength was the US Opens, because I could do that - tick pars off.”

The tournament was delayed twice in the afternoon because of the threat of lightning. England's Paul Broadhurst, the 2016 champion, coped with the distraction in commendable fashion, shooting a 67 to be in the group sharing the pace.