Darrelle Revis takes place in Hall, encourages people to ‘stay focused and fall in love with the process’

Revis Island has a new home. The place where wide receivers went to disappear now resides in the halls of Canton, Ohio as Darrelle Revis was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday as a first-ballot vote.

Revis was presented by his mother Diana Askew, whom he has said numerous times has made a major impact on his life and career.

He also made Jets fans cheer and boo in the same speech as he also brought up his signing with the New England Patriots in 2014, a move that resulted in a Super Bowl ring for Revis.

“The pressure [of playing for the Jets] was intense, but so was the love,” Revis said, via USA Today. “And to the Jets fans, for all the boos, cheers, when I was drafted 14th overall to burning my jersey when I signed with the Patriots, to now being here in Canton… I guess it’s safe to say we’ve been through a lot together.”

Revis played eight seasons across two stints with the Jets and, in addition to his season with the Patriots, also spent time in Tampa Bay and Kansas City. For his career, Revis was named First-Team All-Pro four times, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Revis even mentioned fellow great Deion Sanders as an inspiration to him, similar to the connection between Michael Jordan and the late, great Kobe Bryant. “What Jordan is to Kobe . . . Prime is to Revis Island,” Revis said, via CBS Sports.

Revis closed out his speech with an inspirational quote based on his climbing of Camelback Mountain in Arizona.

“Most of you don’t know, Camelback Mountain is very dangerous. People die all the time,” Revis said, via NBC Sports. “I think that was when my sanity kicked in for me to go beyond my limits and do something different for myself as a player. When you’re at the bottom of Camelback Mountain, it’s just you and two voices. The doubter telling, ‘Damn, this shit’s high. I don’t know about this.’ And the believer saying, ‘I will not be stopped from reaching my goal at the top.’ The competition will always be you versus you. If you stay focused and fall in love with the process, you will always come out on top.”

Revis is now on the ultimate top of football greatness, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

