Darrelle Revis rips Richard Sherman on Twitter, prompting this response from 49ers CB

Former New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis didn't hold back on Twitter during Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Revis ripped Richard Sherman in a tweet that, among other things, criticized the 49ers cornerback for staying on one side of the field and hiding in zone coverage.

Sherman got the last laugh, however. He kept Packers wide receiver Davante Adams out of the end zone and intercepted Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter. The turnover created a celebratory scene at Levi's Stadium as the 49ers sealed a 37-20 victory to advance to Super Bowl LIV.

Sherman isn't afraid to speak his mind on Twitter, so it wasn't surprising that he responded to Revis' criticism.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Revis wasn't done tweeting, though. He clarified his original comments, and also responded to Sherman's claim that Revis' ninth year "looked a lot different."

All y'all think I'm throwing shade. I'm not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It's a few on the corner list who can — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

My 9th year I lead the entire league in turnovers. 5 Ints and 4 Fumble Recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and strap up because this game you will have to cover. @RSherman_25 😂😂😂 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Revis is right about the upcoming Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs have a talented group of pass-catchers headlined by speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, and tight end Travis Kelce. These guys all are difficult to cover, particularly Hill, who probably is the fastest player in the league. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes presents a myriad of problems for opposing defenses on his own, too.

Sherman took one more shot at Revis before tweeting about other things after San Francisco's win.

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

What do the stats say?

Well, Revis has three interceptions in 10 playoff games, while Sherman has four in 14 career postseason games. Each of these defensive backs has one Super Bowl ring, and Revis' came against Sherman when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Maybe that game is where some of the tension between these future Hall of Famers stems from.

